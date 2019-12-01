EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid is the NHL's first star for the month of November with 13 goals and 26 points in 14 games.

The Oilers captain topped the league in goals, points, power-play goals as well as power-play points.

The 22-year-old managed to land on the scoresheet in all but two of his appearances in November.

McDavid reached the 400-point benchmark in November, becoming the 13th fastest player in league history to hit the milestone.

McDavid is also first in the NHL in points with 49 in 28 games.

The NHL named Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and Chicago Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane second and third stars, respectively.