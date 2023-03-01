McDavid's historic fifth straight multi-goal game leads Oilers past Maple Leafs 5-2

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 50th goal of the season against the Boston Bruins during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Monday February 27, 2023. McDavid is the NHL's top star for the month of February (The Canadian Press/Jason Franson). Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 50th goal of the season against the Boston Bruins during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Monday February 27, 2023. McDavid is the NHL's top star for the month of February (The Canadian Press/Jason Franson).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece's deadliest train crash

Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island