EDMONTON
    McDonald's offers to change 1 Edmonton location to 'McDavid's' on 1 condition

    A McDonald's at Manning Town Centre on Aug. 20, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton) A McDonald's at Manning Town Centre on Aug. 20, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
    McDonald's is lovin' the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup run as they created some incentive online for McDavid and the boys.

    In an X post on Saturday,, McDonald's Canada promised that if Connor McDavid brought the Stanley Cup back to Canada the fast-food franchise would turn one Edmonton McDonald's location into a "McDavid's".

    The post garnered some interest online as it currently sits with more than 290,000 views and 3,000 likes.

    While many online have shown interest in changing the name of the restaurant if the cup comes to Canada, McDavid has not responded to the post.

    The Oilers will face the Panthers tonight at 6 p.m. with hopes of tying the series.

    

