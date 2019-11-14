EDMONTON - A memorial was held in Swaziland, southern Africa, on Thursday for the Edmonton area family killed in a head-on crash earlier this month.

On Nov. 3, Melissa and Brendan Perrott, their children Evelyn, 5, and Colton, 3, were killed after the vehicle the family was driving in collided with a second vehicle, killing four others. A fifth person in the Perrotts’ vehicle also died as a result of the crash.

Some family members travelled to Africa for the service, which was also streamed on the Bulembu Ministries Swaziland Facebook page.

Family members spoke at the memorial, thanking the people of Bulembu for their support and acknowledging that their loss was shared by many.

"Brendan and Melissa had big dreams for the kids in Bulembu," Melissa's sister said. "We will never forget about this beautiful town. We love you all so much and are overjoyed that Brendan and Melissa, Evie and Colton got to spend the last years of their life with all of you here."

The family had been working with a local orphanage and had been living in the country for nearly two years.

Friends started a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral and travel costs. The additional money raised will now go to help the orphanage.