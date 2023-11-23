EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Memorial plaques stolen from benches in Leduc

    Leduc map

    Police are investigating the theft of seven bronze plaques from benches in Leduc.

    The plaques, part of a city program offered to residents who want to pay tribute to a loved one, were stolen from the Telford Lake area.

    The most recent theft is believed to have happened between Nov. 10 and 14.

    "The theft of these memorial plaques is disheartening and undoubtedly upsetting to community members," Const. Cheri-Lee Smith of Leduc RCMP in a Thursday news release.

    Mounties say any families impacted by the thefts have been contacted by the city, and new plaques have been ordered.

    Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267. 

