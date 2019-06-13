Nearly a dozen men are facing charges in a police initiative to protect sex trade workers in Grande Prairie.

The 11 men charged range in age from approximately 20 to 65 years old and face numerous charges including:

· Obtaining sexual service for consideration

· Possession of a controlled substance

· Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

The charges are a result of a push to address concerns from the community around criminal activity in the downtown area of Grande Prairie.

Mounties are asking residents to report any suspicious persons, vehicles and activities in their neighbourhoods.

The names of the men charged were not released.