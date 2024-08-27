Metallica's charitable foundation to donate $100K to Edmonton's Food Bank, WIN House

EDMONTON
    Edmonton's Food Bank and WIN House women's shelter will receive a combined $100,000 thanks to the recent Metallica shows in Edmonton.

    The funds have been committed from the band's All Within My Hands (AWMH) charitable organization.

    "Metallica’s M72 Word Tour stop in Edmonton gave us the opportunity to contribute to the local community," an update posted to the AWMH website said.

    "With the help of Live Nation Canada and the fans in attendance at Commonwealth Stadium, we committed C$100,000 between two organizations doing great work in the Edmonton area: Edmonton’s Food Bank and WIN House."

    Each organization will receive $50,000 on behalf of AWMH.

    AWMH was founded in 2017 with a goal of supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services, according to its website.

    The City of Edmonton says 58,000 people attended the first Metallica show on Friday, and another 57,000 went to the Sunday concert. 

