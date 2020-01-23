EDMONTON -- Dense fog east of Edmonton this morning.

At 7am - Advisories are (were) in effect for areas from Fort McMurray south to Coronation and from Leduc/Fort Saskatchewan east to the border.

That fog should persist until mid to late morning.

In the city, patches of fog will burn off by mid-morning as temperatures start to rise.

We'll be under partly cloudy skies for most of the day with some increasing cloud later in the afternoon.

Temperatures are set to rise a degree or two above zero today.

Friday and Saturday are also forecast to have afternoon highs on the positive side.

Daytime highs will slip into the 0 to -5 range for Sun/Mon/Tue.

PRECIP Outlook:

A risk of rain/snow mix or freezing rain in the Peace Country midday or this afternoon.

The should stay north of Fort McMurray as it move east tonight.

Another area of wet snow or freezing rain could hit the Whitecourt/Slave Lake regions Friday evening and possibly the Bonnyville area early Saturday.

Both those "events" pose a slight risk of hitting the Edmonton region.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Fog patches lifting this morning. Partly cloudy early.

Increasing cloud later in the afternoon.

High: 2

Tonight - Mostly cloudy in the evening. Clearing after midnight.

9pm: -3

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud early. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Slight risk of rain/snow mix or freezing rain in the evening.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 1



Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -2

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -1