Minor arrested in connection to south Edmonton bank robbery

EDMONTON -

The Edmonton Police Service says a suspect it had searched for in relation to an August bank robbery on the south side has been identified and arrested.

On Aug. 3, around 4 p.m., police said a man wearing a black hoodie, mask, and hat entered a bank at 23 Avenue and 108 Street and presented a bank teller with a threatening note.

According to police, the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran eastbound on 23 Avenue.

Police said on Monday that the robber was identified and charged. Since he is a minor, police say he cannot be identified.

The minor faces four charges, including three counts of robbery and one count of disguise with intent.