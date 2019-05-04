Police have found the body of an Alberta woman who was reported missing in January after her vehicle was located empty and running near a highway.

RCMP said they are no longer seeking public information regarding 25-year-old Kathleen Rose Ferraz-Duchesneau.

Her body was recovered from the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton on Thursday.

Ferraz-Duchesneau’s vehicle was found in the median south of the bridge near Devon, Alta., on Jan. 6. Friends, family and the community searched the area in the days following her disappearance.