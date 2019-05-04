Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Missing Devon woman found deceased
Kathleen Rose Ferraz-Duchesneau was reported missing after her vehicle was found empty near a roadway on Jan. 6.
Published Saturday, May 4, 2019 9:40AM MDT
Police have found the body of an Alberta woman who was reported missing in January after her vehicle was located empty and running near a highway.
RCMP said they are no longer seeking public information regarding 25-year-old Kathleen Rose Ferraz-Duchesneau.
Her body was recovered from the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton on Thursday.
Ferraz-Duchesneau’s vehicle was found in the median south of the bridge near Devon, Alta., on Jan. 6. Friends, family and the community searched the area in the days following her disappearance.