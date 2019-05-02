Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Body pulled from North Saskatchewan River
The North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton.
CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 12:37PM MDT
Emergency crews were called to the Groat Road Bridge area shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday after construction workers spotted what appeared to be a body floating in the river.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services launched its rescue boat and police confirm firefighters pulled the body of an adult female from the water.
The medical examiner has been contacted.
Police said it is too early to say if the death is criminal or non-criminal.