Missing Edmonton man was murdered: police

The search for a missing Edmonton man has turned into a homicide investigation.

Police issued a missing persons alert for Karar Jawad, 35, on Aug. 2.

Jawad was last seen on July 30 driving a gold Toyota Camry.

On Wednesday, police found Jawad's remains.

An autopsy confirmed his death is a homicide, but police are not releasing the cause of death or the location where his remains were found for investigative reasons.

Edmonton police say Karar Jawad was seen on July 30, 2023 driving this Toyota Camry. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

Police are looking to speak to anyone with dashcam or security footage of Jawad or his Camry, or anyone with information about his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.