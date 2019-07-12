The 22-year-old man who was reported missing in Edmonton last Friday was found dead in Strathcona County Wednesday.

Kevin Sim, who was last seen on June 30 near Southgate Mall, was found dead in a field near the intersection of Highways 14 and 21.

An autopsy has been conducted and his death was ruled a homicide, RCMP said.

The Edmonton Police Service Major Crimes Unit is investigating.