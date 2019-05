CTV Edmonton





The 15-year-old youth who was reported missing in Valleyview on May 15 was located on Friday, May 17.

Valleyview RCMP were asking the public for help to locate a missing youth.

Anyone is information is asked to contact the Valleyview RCMP at 780-524-3345, your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).