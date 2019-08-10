Police searched an area south of Edmonton on Saturday for anything that could shed light on the circumstances of two-months old missing-persons case.

Patricia Wendy Pangracs, 32, was last heard from on June 7 and reported missing July 8. She was thought to be in the Edmonton region.

Her disappearance is considered out of character and events leading up to her being reported missing have caused concern, police said.

On Saturday, EPS and 24 search-and-rescuers combed rural properties, with landowners' consent, in the area of Range Road 233 and Township Road 514. Investigators believe something happened in near the location that could be related to the woman's disappearance. Accordingly, officials have asked those living in the area to check their own properties for any evidence Pangracs sought shelter or left personal property behind.

"What happened between Beaumont and here is really the critical point of our investigation right now," explained Det. Jared Buhler of the EPS homicide section, which has taken over the file.

Police said "a series of events preceding her disappearance" have led them to believe Pangracs was in the rural area, and also near the communities of Beaumont and Bruderheim. A photo was released to the public of the car she was believed to be travelling in: a white 2011 Cadillac CTS, which was visibly damaged on the front passenger bumper.

Investigators are also looking for security camera footage from Beaumont residents of a route Pangracs is believed to have taken through the city: south onto 50 Street from westbound Township Road 510, then west onto Montalet Rue, before turning west onto 50 Avenue and then south onto Range Road 243.

Buhler said his team doesn't have any firm information currently: "I'm looking for Patricia. Alive or dead. And the honest answer is I don't know."

However, he did say that Pangracs had been familiar to police and that EPS was aware of several conflicts—some of which were violent—that had happened both before and after her disappearance.

"People in her social group were reluctant initially to bring it to the attention of police… they were asking their own questions," Buhler said of the month-long period between the last known contact with Pangracs and a missing-persons report being made.

People with video surveillance captured between 3:30 and 6 a.m. on June 8 near the Beaumont route are asked to contact police immediately, as is anyone with information about Pangracs' location or those who spoke to her in the weeks before her disappearance.

EPS can be reached at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone, and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Pangracs is 5'5" and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to EPS, Pangracs was last seen wearing dark pants, blue heeled boots, a dark zippered jacket and a white long-sleeved shirt. She was also carrying a dark-colored purse, a phone and sunglasses.