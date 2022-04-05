More charges announced after 'unprovoked' drive-thru shooting: EPS

Several charges have been laid after a shooting at an Edmonton drive-thru last October.

The Edmonton Police Service arrested Isiaha Cermak, 24, and Darrious Ellis, 21, after a pair of assaults in the early hours of Oct. 9.

The EPS says a group including Cermak and Ellis approached five males at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant in the area of 80 Avenue and 103 Street at approximately 3 a.m. and the 24-year-old discharged a firearm "only a few feet away from where the group was standing."

No one was hit, police said.

Cermak, Ellis and a third person then allegedly assaulted two people in the other group and fled in a vehicle, EPS said.

The victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the attack was unprovoked and that the groups did not know each other.

About 20 minutes later, police say Cermak pulled into another drive-thru in the area of 96 Street and 165 Avenue.

He ordered a "significant amount of food," refused to pull ahead to wait for the order and "racked" a firearm in front of the employee, EPS said.

Cermak is facing several firearm charges, including five counts of discharging a firearm with intent, assault and aggravated assault.

Ellis was charged with aggravated assault.