More charges laid in horse cruelty case
The Alberta Society of Prevention for Cruelty to Animals said it was asked to help RCMP remove an unknown number of animals from a property near Evansburg, Alta., which was the focus of an animal-cruelty investigation.
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 3:00PM MST
The man involved in the horse cruelty investigation near Evansburg, Alta. area has turned himself into police after more charges were laid.
Ross Andrew Atkinson, 50, is now facing a total of 60 charges, RCMP said. They include permitting and/or causing unnecessary pain and suffering or injury to animals.
The Parkland County man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 14.
Patricia Lynn Moore, 48, is also facing 60 animal cruelty charges after 65 horses and six dogs were seized from her property Tuesday. Three dead horses were also found on her property.