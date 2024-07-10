EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • More than a dozen record highs set in Alberta on Tuesday

    The sun is seen shining without a cloud in the sky on June 19, 2024. (Source: Carl Pomeroy/CTV News Atlantic) The sun is seen shining without a cloud in the sky on June 19, 2024. (Source: Carl Pomeroy/CTV News Atlantic)
    Here's a look at the record highs for July 9 from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

     

     

    Athabasca area

    New record of 34.1 C

    Previous record of 33.6 C set in 2015

    Records in this area have been kept since 1900

    Beaverlodge area

    New record of 33.7 C

    Prevous record of 31.6 C set in 2023

    Records in this area have been kept since 1912

    Camrose area

    New record of 32.9 C

    Previous record of 32.8 C set in 2015

    Records in this area have been kept since 1921

    Edmonton area

    Tied record of 34.1 C set in 2015

    Records in this area have been kept since 1880

    Edson area

    New record of 33.6 C

    Previous record of 33.2 C set in 2015

    Records in this area have been kept since 1916

    Fort Chipewyan area

    New record of 32.6 C

    Previous record of 32.2 C set in 1963

    Records in this area have been kept since 1883

    Grande Prairie area

    New record of 34.6 C

    Previous record of 32.2 C set in 2021

    Records in this area have been kept since 1922

    Hendrickson Creek area

    New record of 32.1 C

    Previous record of 28.7 C set in 2015

    Records in this area have been kept since 1995

    Jasper area

    New record of 35.8 C

    Previous record of 34.4 C set in 1926

    Records in this area have been kept since 1916

    Nordegg area

    New record of 32.4 C

    Previous record of 30.7 C set in 2015

    Records in this area have been kept since 1915

    Red Earth Creek area

    New record of 33.5 C

    Previous record of 31.6 C set in 2021

    Records in this area have been kept since 1994

    Slave Lake area

    New record of 33.6 C

    Previous record of 31.9 C set in 2012

    Records in this area have been kept since 1922

    Vegreville area

    New record of 32.8 C

    Previous record of 32.4 C set in 2015

    Records in this area have been kept since 1918

    Wainwright area

    New record of 34.4 C

    Previous record of 33.5 set in 2015

    Records in this area have been kept since 1966 

