More than a dozen record highs set in Alberta on Tuesday

Here's a look at the record highs for July 9 from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Athabasca area

New record of 34.1 C

Previous record of 33.6 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Beaverlodge area

New record of 33.7 C

Prevous record of 31.6 C set in 2023

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Camrose area

New record of 32.9 C

Previous record of 32.8 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Edmonton area

Tied record of 34.1 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1880

Edson area

New record of 33.6 C

Previous record of 33.2 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Fort Chipewyan area

New record of 32.6 C

Previous record of 32.2 C set in 1963

Records in this area have been kept since 1883

Grande Prairie area

New record of 34.6 C

Previous record of 32.2 C set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Hendrickson Creek area

New record of 32.1 C

Previous record of 28.7 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Jasper area

New record of 35.8 C

Previous record of 34.4 C set in 1926

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Nordegg area

New record of 32.4 C

Previous record of 30.7 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Red Earth Creek area

New record of 33.5 C

Previous record of 31.6 C set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Slave Lake area

New record of 33.6 C

Previous record of 31.9 C set in 2012

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Vegreville area

New record of 32.8 C

Previous record of 32.4 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Wainwright area

New record of 34.4 C

Previous record of 33.5 set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1966