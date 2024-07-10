More than a dozen record highs set in Alberta on Tuesday
Here's a look at the record highs for July 9 from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Athabasca area
New record of 34.1 C
Previous record of 33.6 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1900
Beaverlodge area
New record of 33.7 C
Prevous record of 31.6 C set in 2023
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Camrose area
New record of 32.9 C
Previous record of 32.8 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Edmonton area
Tied record of 34.1 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1880
Edson area
New record of 33.6 C
Previous record of 33.2 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Fort Chipewyan area
New record of 32.6 C
Previous record of 32.2 C set in 1963
Records in this area have been kept since 1883
Grande Prairie area
New record of 34.6 C
Previous record of 32.2 C set in 2021
Records in this area have been kept since 1922
Hendrickson Creek area
New record of 32.1 C
Previous record of 28.7 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1995
Jasper area
New record of 35.8 C
Previous record of 34.4 C set in 1926
Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Nordegg area
New record of 32.4 C
Previous record of 30.7 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Red Earth Creek area
New record of 33.5 C
Previous record of 31.6 C set in 2021
Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Slave Lake area
New record of 33.6 C
Previous record of 31.9 C set in 2012
Records in this area have been kept since 1922
Vegreville area
New record of 32.8 C
Previous record of 32.4 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Wainwright area
New record of 34.4 C
Previous record of 33.5 set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: 1 more day of record-setting heat
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada
Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.
Canada's defence spending is 'shameful,' says U.S. Speaker, falling at bottom of the pack at NATO
Since arriving in Washington, D.C. earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced a barrage of criticism about his government’s lack of a plan to meet the NATO pledge of spending two per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.
Canada warns of Russian 'bot farm' powered by AI spreading online disinformation
Canadian security officials are warning of a Russian propaganda campaign that is spreading online disinformation on social-media site X.
BREAKING Family of 3 killed in tragic collision on B.C. highway, RCMP say
A family of three was killed in a tragic head-on collision in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week, authorities have confirmed.
Hells Angels in Lethbridge: Police co-ordinate public safety response
Multiple police agencies are working on a co-ordinated response to a gathering in Lethbridge this weekend to mark the establishment of a new Hells Angels chapter in the city.
U.K. police are searching for a man with a crossbow after BBC radio commentator's family is killed
British police launched a huge manhunt Wednesday for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow and potentially other weapons after three women were killed in a house northwest of London. The BBC said the women killed were the family of well-known radio racing commentator John Hunt.
Defence attorney says 'Alec Baldwin committed no crime; he was an actor, acting' at trial openings
A defence attorney told jurors Wednesday that the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was an 'unspeakable tragedy' but that 'Alec Baldwin committed no crime; he was an actor, acting.'
Concern grows for missing Ontario woman
The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been seen since she left her job on Friday.
Man stopped at customs with 100 live snakes down his pants
A man was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes into mainland China by stuffing them into his pants, according to the country's customs authority.
Calgary officials to appeal to the public over high water use
The City of Calgary is anxious over the increasing amount of water being used by residents, as the newly repaired system is not yet fully operational.
WEATHER Some all-time heat records Wednesday while other locations may see tennis ball-sized hail
Extreme heat is expected to be the dominant weather story in Alberta and B.C. on Wednesday.
City of Lethbridge partners with The Watch for outreach services at encampments
A new partnership between the City of Lethbridge, Lethbridge Police Service and The Watch aims to improve outreach services for those living in encampments.
Murder-conspiracy trial hears prohibited gun seized at Coutts border blockade
A firearms expert told a murder-conspiracy trial Tuesday that a rifle seized in raids near the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was a prohibited weapon.
'This isn't safe': Saskatoon woman's vehicle broken into three times in five days
On Tuesday morning, Toni Mackinnon discovered her car had been broken into — again. She says it's the third time in less than a week.
'Onerous': Sask. health workers say costly AIMS payroll and scheduling system misses the mark
A multi-million dollar software system for Saskatchewan hospitals is causing headaches for health care workers again, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and SEIU-West.
Co-op investigating allegations of stolen data related to cyberattack
Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) says it's aware of statements made online claiming hackers are threatening to release sensitive data stolen from the company.
Nearly half of Sask. struggling with cost of living, while Crowns report $409M income
Many Saskatchewan residents are concerned over the cost of living – while provincial Crown corporations are reporting hundreds of millions of dollars in income.
Beavers beat Red Sox to end long losing streak
The Weyburn Beavers have won their first game in nearly a month after a 5-1 win over the first-place Regina Red Sox at home Tuesday night.
B.C.'s wildfire risk expected to rise in coming days
B.C.'s wildfire risk is expected to increase significantly in the coming days after a stretch of hot weather dried out parts of the province and lightning is in the forecast.
B.C. mayor sends $84,000 bill to province for ER closures due to staffing shortages
Staffing shortages at hospitals across B.C.'s Interior have caused multiple emergency rooms to temporarily close in the past week, including in Lillooet, Merritt and Williams lake.
B.C. pair denied $2K in compensation after strike-related WestJet flight cancellation
Two travellers whose plans were disrupted by a strike-related WestJet flight cancellation are entitled to a reimbursement of their hotel and meal expenses, but no additional compensation, B.C.’s small claims tribunal has ruled.
B.C. weather: 149-year-old temperature record broken amid heat wave
Nearly three dozen additional temperature records were broken across B.C. Tuesday as some parts of the province are expected to see more heat in the days ahead.
Hurricane Beryl's remnants bring heavy downpours to Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is in for a soggy day as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl sweep through much of southern Ontario, bringing with it heavy rainfall.
Ford says striking LCBO workers won’t get deal if union pushes to keep Ready-To-Drink cocktails out of grocery, corner stores
Premier Doug Ford says no deal will be reached with striking LCBO workers if the union representing employees continues to push to keep Ready-To-Drink cocktails out of grocery and convenience stores.
Suspect sought after man, 50, assaulted by stranger on Toronto subway platform: police
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a stranger on a subway platform in midtown Toronto earlier this week.
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
6 retina and cornea burns reported after the eclipse: Quebec doctors
Three cases of retinal burn and three other cases of corneal burn have been confirmed following April's total solar eclipse, according to the Quebec Association of Ophthalmologists (AMOQ).
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon
Heavy rains are expected in Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
Traffic delays in Lower Sackville, N.S., due to fuel spill: Halifax Water
Motorists driving in the Smokey Drive area of Lower Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday can expect delays as crews with Halifax Water clean up a fuel spill.
Rainfall warnings issued as remnants of Hurricane Beryl head towards the Maritimes
While the remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl are a shadow of its former strength when it comes to winds and waves, it still packs a tremendous amount of moisture.
Dakota Family Foods closing after nearly two decades
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
Hybrid remote work schedules here to stay for Downtown Winnipeg
CTV News surveyed four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers: Manitoba Public Insurance, Wawanesa Insurance, Manitoba Hydro, and True North Sports & Entertainment. They all have different working arrangements for their employees.
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Ottawa Bluesfest plans to go forward with tonight's concerts despite heavy rain, organizers say
The show is set to go on at Ottawa Bluesfest tonight and the rest of the week, despite the heavy rain in the forecast. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for 25 to 50 mm of rain today through Thursday.
City of Ottawa wants to know if residents would like to enjoy an alcoholic beverage in parks
As part of the review of the city's Parks and Facilities Bylaw, the city is exploring "options for responsible use of personal consumption of alcohol" without a permit, according to the city's website.
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Remnants of Hurricane Beryl to bring heavy rain to Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, saying the capital could see 25 to 50 mm of rain over the next two days. A rainfall warning is in effect for the area stretching from Belleville to Cornwall, calling for up to 40 to 80 mm of rain.
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
North Bay police use locator tool to find missing woman with dementia
When a woman in her 90s with dementia went missing from her assisted living facility, North Bay police were able to find her quickly using a locator tool.
Police say driver of northern Ont. logging truck was impaired
Responding to a complaint from the public, Ontario Provincial Police arrested a suspect for impaired driving who was behind the wheel of a logging truck in Hearst.
'I just don't know what they're going to do now': 9 people displaced by fire
Eight international students and one friend were displaced by a fire on Tunbridge Road in Barrie.
Road extension in Barrie's south end reaches final stages
Crews are in the final stages of a road extension in Barrie that will help traffic flow and alleviate congestion in the south end.
Man dies 10 days after Ramara crash
Severn Township man dies 10 days after crash in Ramara Township in June.
Live chickens, lane closures on Hwy 401 after collision in Milton: police
Police are advising of heavy traffic on part of Highway 401 after a transport truck carrying live chickens collided with a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Milton.
Over six years of complaints but neighbours say enforcement of property standards still falling short
Frustrated neighbours say city hall isn’t doing enough to address safety concerns and property standards violations that have plagued a downtown property for more than six years.
Two men emptied a locked case while restraining an employee in this London robbery
London police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects involved in a robbery earlier this week. On Monday, just before 6 p.m., two men entered a pharmacy in the 500 block of Commissioners Road West. The pair asked an employee for assistance gaining access to perfume locked inside of a case.
Motorcycle driver clocked going 70 km/h over speed limit
Just after 7 p.m. on July 4, police doing speed enforcement on Highway 40 in St. Clair Township stopped a motorcyle they said was clocked "in excess" of 150 k m/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
Active police investigation underway in Amherstburg
Windsor police are conducting an investigation in Amherstburg.
Rental rates in Windsor below average in Canada: report
A new report suggests Windsor's average rental rates are below the average across Canada.
Windsor Hudson’s Bay store reopens Wednesday
The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor has reopened after being temporarily closed.