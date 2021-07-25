EDMONTON -- Rollerbladers showed off their skills at an inline skating competition in Morinville, Alta., on Saturday.

Non-profit Shredmonton Inline, who focuses on promoting the health and social benefits that come with inline skating, partnered with the town to host the event.

Competition was split into three divisions and included some of Canada’s most talented rollerbladers.

Organizers say the pandemic has helped bring rollerblading back into popularity.

“We are out here, inline skating around,” Danny Thepsouvanh told CTV News Edmonton. “All you really need is a pair of inline skates and move around.

“It wasn’t just a thing in the nineties, we’re back and we’re bigger than ever.”

Certified instructors also attended the event to give lessons to people interested in picking up the sport.

More than 45 people participated in the event.