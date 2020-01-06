More than a dozen people were displaced on Monday morning after a deliberately set apartment fire.

The call came in around 2:20 a.m. for the Whyte Champagne building at 106 Street and 83 Avenue.

The fire started in the lower level of the building and spread to the second floor, damaging several floor joists and electrical wiring.

There was also water damage to the first floor, and smoke damage to floors two, three and four.

Damage is estimated at $325,000 for contents, and $350,000 in structural damage.

No injuries were reported, but 13 people were displaced, and nine of them needed help finding temporary housing.

Edmonton Emergency Relief Services is asking for donations of new socks and underwear, new toiletries and clean, gently used clothing or footwear to help the displaced residents.

Donations can be dropped off at 10255 104 Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Edmonton police have been called to investigate the fire.