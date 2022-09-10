Morning gas station robbery, carjacking spree in Fort McMurray under investigation

RCMP officers are investigating four armed robberies that happened early Saturday morning in Fort McMurray.

At 5:54 a.m., Mounties were dispatched to a robbery involving a gun at the Shell gas station on 142 Dickins Dr. It was reported to police that a woman entered the business and demanded money while holding a firearm.

From then until around 8:30 a.m., police say three additional carjackings occurred, with the last incident being in downtown Fort McMurray.

Investigators believe all the armed robberies to have been committed by the same suspects.

"Wood Buffalo RCMP are advising the public of anticipated police operations happening throughout the day and asking for citizens to be alert and report suspicious activity," RCMP said in a statement.

Police describe the first suspect as a Caucasian man between 30 to 35 years old, six feet tall (1.8 metres), and around 230 pounds (104 kilograms). He was last seen wearing grey pants, a red shirt, black hat, and black shoes.

The woman is said to be around 30 to 35 years old, weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms) and is five feet tall (1.5 metres). Police believe she was last wearing a black shirt and grey pants.

Police are searching for two stolen vehicles the armed robbers may be using, including:

White 2022 Toyota Corolla with Alberta license plate CJK 040; and

Grey 2013 Ford Escape with Alberta license plate BWM 1545.

Anyone who sees the vehicles or suspects is not to approach them and call 911, RCMP say.