Morning gas station robbery, carjacking spree in Fort McMurray under investigation
RCMP officers are investigating four armed robberies that happened early Saturday morning in Fort McMurray.
At 5:54 a.m., Mounties were dispatched to a robbery involving a gun at the Shell gas station on 142 Dickins Dr. It was reported to police that a woman entered the business and demanded money while holding a firearm.
From then until around 8:30 a.m., police say three additional carjackings occurred, with the last incident being in downtown Fort McMurray.
Investigators believe all the armed robberies to have been committed by the same suspects.
"Wood Buffalo RCMP are advising the public of anticipated police operations happening throughout the day and asking for citizens to be alert and report suspicious activity," RCMP said in a statement.
Police describe the first suspect as a Caucasian man between 30 to 35 years old, six feet tall (1.8 metres), and around 230 pounds (104 kilograms). He was last seen wearing grey pants, a red shirt, black hat, and black shoes.
The woman is said to be around 30 to 35 years old, weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms) and is five feet tall (1.5 metres). Police believe she was last wearing a black shirt and grey pants.
Police are searching for two stolen vehicles the armed robbers may be using, including:
- White 2022 Toyota Corolla with Alberta license plate CJK 040; and
- Grey 2013 Ford Escape with Alberta license plate BWM 1545.
Anyone who sees the vehicles or suspects is not to approach them and call 911, RCMP say.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively, securing 22,993 of the just under 33,800 electoral points up for grabs.
Charles III formally proclaimed King; Princes William, Harry appear together
King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept. 19
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. BST, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.
'Life without Grannie': Read Prince William's statement on Queen's death
Prince William has issued his first statement on the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In it, he thanks the late monarch for being by his side during his 'happiest' and 'saddest' moments.
Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line
Moscow abandoned its main bastion in north-eastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after surging Ukrainian forces threatened to encircle the area in a shock advance.
King Charles III becomes King of Canada amid artillery salute, heraldic trumpets
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
In pictures: What the accession of King Charles III looked like in Canada and the U.K.
King Charles III was officially announced as monarch Saturday following the recent death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Here is what the ceremonies in Canada and the United Kingdom looked like.
OPINION | The Queen, the future of the monarchy and how The Queen’s death affects the Commonwealth
The death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the end of the second Elizabethan era has caused the United Kingdom, the realm and countries in the Commonwealth to stop, pause and reflect on the life and legacy of the longest-reigning monarch in British history, one that will be greatly missed.
National mourning period begins in Canada after Queen Elizabeth II's death, but no indication of public holiday
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a period of mourning has begun in Canada and preparations are underway for a commemoration ceremony in Ottawa.
Calgary
-
One person dead in Deerfoot motorcycle collision
One person died Saturday morning when two motorcycles collided.
-
Charles III formally proclaimed King; Princes William, Harry appear together
King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19.
-
Calgary Parkinson's Superwalk raises money for disease research and advocacy
Calgarians gathered on Saint Patrick's Island Saturday morning to shine a light on a fast-growing neurological disease.
Saskatoon
-
Vehicle believed to have been driven by Sask. stabbing suspect located by RCMP
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept. 19
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. BST, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon has 4 of the rarest musical instruments in the world and you can hear them
The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) is planning a concert series with instruments that are hundreds of years old and the only collection in Canada.
Regina
-
Vehicle believed to have been driven by Sask. stabbing suspect located by RCMP
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
-
'It's our honour': Regina residents remember Queen Elizabeth II
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has resulted in public mourning across Canada. At the Saskatchewan Legislative Building, a book of condolences to the Royal Family was made available for the public to sign.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively, securing 22,993 of the just under 33,800 electoral points up for grabs.
Atlantic
-
King Charles III becomes King of Canada amid artillery salute, heraldic trumpets
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Maritimers share their experiences meeting Queen Elizabeth II
Russell Simpson and Mayann Francis are two Maritimers from two separate walks of life who share something remarkable in common.
-
In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits the Maritimes
Throughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited the Maritimes on numerous occasions. CTVNewsAtlantic.ca has collected photos of Queen Elizabeth II's tours of the Maritime provinces.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively, securing 22,993 of the just under 33,800 electoral points up for grabs.
-
Former Ontario teacher, COVID-19 commentator facing sexual misconduct allegations
Ryan Imgrund, a former teacher in Ontario who gained a significant social media following during the pandemic due to his commentary on COVID-19, is facing allegations of 'sexually,' 'emotionally' and 'psychologically' abusing students.
-
Man, woman found dead inside home in North York
There’s a heavy police presence in North York’s Willowdale area after a man and a woman were found dead late this morning inside a home.
Montreal
-
CAQ campaign promises would add $6 billion to province's deficit
The Coalition Avenir Québec's campaign promises would increase the province's projected budget deficit by $6 billion, according to the party's costed platform, which promises a return to balanced budgets in five years.
-
Pedestrian and driver killed as vehicle crashes into convenience store in east Montreal
Two men were killed on Saturday in Montreal when a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then crashed into a convenience store in east Montreal.
-
Liberals' hold on Laval and Montreal slipping fast, Conservatives on the rise: polls
Polls continue to project the downward spiral of the Quebec Liberals with the party that won four of six elections since the turn of the century now looking to lose around 10 seats in Montreal and Laval.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively, securing 22,993 of the just under 33,800 electoral points up for grabs.
-
King Charles III becomes King of Canada amid artillery salute, heraldic trumpets
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Frustration mounts as Canadians without primary care doctors continue to wait
Six million Canadians do not have a family doctor according to new research, and many have been waiting more than a year to get one.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge city councillor reportedly in hospital after being struck by vehicle
Cambridge Ward 4 councillor and mayoral candidate Jan Liggett is reportedly in hospital after being struck by a vehicle near city hall.
-
Former OPP commissioner weighs in after Brantford police break down wrong door
The Brantford Police Service says it’s working to determine how officers knocking down a door for a drug investigation ended up at the wrong home.
-
Local farm invites women to wreck their dresses in support of a good cause
Old gowns were pulled out of the closet for a good cause on Saturday as a farm in Bright, Ont. invited women to come out to wreck their dresses in support of the Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region.
Northern Ontario
-
11-year-old boy identified as Meteor Lake boat crash victim
The Nickel City Hockey community in Sudbury is mourning the loss of 11-year-old Riley Salemink following a boat crash on Meteor Lake on Sept. 4.
-
First Annual Meagan Pilon Memorial Walk in Sudbury
Please Bring Me Home, a missing persons group in Greater Sudbury run by volunteers, is hosting an event Sunday to raise awareness of missing Canadians in honour of a missing Sudbury girl.
-
World Suicide Prevention Day marked in Sudbury
Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day and a group of community members, survivors of suicide loss, front line professionals and educators known as The Suicide Safer Network in Sudbury came together to raise awareness in hopes of destigmatizing suicide. From painting rocks with messages of hope, to hearing from a series of speakers with lived experience, the theme for this year's World Suicide Prevention Day event was Hope through action.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively, securing 22,993 of the just under 33,800 electoral points up for grabs.
-
Coin collectors reflect on Queen's legacy as Canada prepares for currency change
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, Canadian currency will eventually begin sporting the likeness of King Charles III. But while coin collectors are looking forward to the change, they're also reflecting back on the Queen's legacy as the most minted monarch ever.
-
Why the Bombers and Roughriders are wearing 'JCSN' stickers during the Banjo Bowl
The Banjo Bowl is back, but both teams are putting the football rivalry aside to pay respect to the horrific massacre in Saskatchewan that took place over the Labour Day long weekend.
Vancouver
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in 2017 killing of Abbotsford woman
A man has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains in relation to the 2017 killing of Abbotsford's Chelsea Gauthier.
-
Why is it so smoky? Wildfires, blaze at recycling plant impacting Lower Mainland's air quality
Smoke from wildfires and a blaze at a wood recycling facility prompted an air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Saturday.
-
Family of missing Indigenous woman found dead in Vancouver pleads for answers
On the two-year anniversary of her disappearance from downtown Vancouver, Chelsea Poorman's mother and sister released an emotional plea for any information that might help advance the investigation into her death.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested for driving erratically in Greater Victoria for 2nd time in 2 weeks, police say
A man arrested for driving erratically in Victoria on Friday is the same man who crashed his Tesla head-on into an Oak Bay police cruiser last week, Victoria police say.
-
Truck driver airlifted after rollover crash that closed Highway 19
The Inland Island Highway has reopened north of Cumberland after a truck driver crashed his vehicle and had to be airlifted to hospital Saturday morning.
-
B.C. man overcoming traumatic injury by taking motorcycle trips with 'singing' dog
Jamie Lone quit riding his motorcycle after a devastating crash that left him with a traumatic brain injury and mental health issues. Since he got his dog Joe, however, he's found the strength to ride again.