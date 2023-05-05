Mother, child killed in Mill Woods Friday: source

CTV News has learned that a mother and 11-year-old child have been stabbed near Crawford Plains school and both are dead.

In a press release, Edmonton police said they were investigating a weapons complaint in the area, and there was no risk to people in the immediate area.

Barricades were placed in the street near Crawford Plains School at 42 Street and 12 Avenue, and police vehicles blocked the road. A portion of the school's field was also taped off.

A suspect was shot by police near a second scene near 45 Street and 12 avenue, CTV News Edmonton has learned. A section of that roadway was also taped off, and uniformed and plain clothes officers could be seen in the area.

No word yet on the condition of the suspect.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is made available.