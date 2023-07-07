Motorcyclist dead after crash north of Grande Prairie

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northern Alberta on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 2 at Highway 672 between Sexsmith and Grande Prairie for a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup around 1:50 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was confirmed dead at the scene.

Highway 672 was blocked east and westbound at Highway 2 as a result of the crash.

Traffic was being rerouted at Highway 2 and Township Road 734.

The closure was expected to last several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.