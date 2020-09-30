Advertisement
Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash in northern Alta.
Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020 3:08PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 30, 2020 3:13PM MDT
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
EDMONTON -- A 35-year-old man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle on a northern Alberta road Tuesday afternoon.
Mounties were called to Range Road 415A in Cold Lake at approximately 2:20 p.m. after a motorcycle travelling north passed two vehicles before it left the road and crashed.
The driver was pronounced dead in hospital, RCMP said.
The crash is under investigation.