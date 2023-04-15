Motorcyclist dies six days after Manning Drive crash

A 53-year-old man has become the first motorcycle fatality of 2023, six days after a crash in northeast Edmonton.

The man was initially injured and taken to hospital on the afternoon of April 9 after his motorcycle crashed on Manning Drive near 167 Avenue.

Police say the man was riding northbound approaching 167 Avenue when the vehicle in front of him suddenly braked for the changing traffic light ahead. When the motorcyclist swerved to the right to avoid the crash, police say he lost control on loose gravel on the shoulder and fell off his bike.

The man was treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. However, due to medical complications, police say the man's condition worsened and he died in the hospital Friday.

EPS Major Collisions Investigation Section has since taken over the investigation.