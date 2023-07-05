Motorcyclist killed in crash with ETS bus in east Edmonton

Police at the scene of a serious crash on 106 Avenue near 79 Street in Edmonton on July 5, 2023. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Police at the scene of a serious crash on 106 Avenue near 79 Street in Edmonton on July 5, 2023. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island