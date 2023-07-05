Motorcyclist killed in crash with ETS bus in east Edmonton

A motorcyclist was killed in east Edmonton Wednesday afternoon after the driver hit a city bus, police said.

Edmonton Police Service was called to the crash between the motorcycle and an ETS bus in the area of 106 Avenue and 79 Street at around 3:30 p.m.

The westbound bus was turning south onto 79 Street when the eastbound motorcycle, driving “at a high rate of speed” on 106 Avenue, hit the side of the bus, EPS said.

The motorcyclist, 40, died on scene.

At the scene, there appeared to be a body on the road, covered by a blanket. Officers later erected a large black screen over that area.

Nearby, a motorcycle could be seen laying on its side on a grass median and a helmet and a shoe were on the road.

The area reopened after 9 p.m.

EPS is investigating the crash and asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call 780-423-4567.