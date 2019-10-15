EDMONTON -- A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after he crashed with a car on a highway south of Edmonton Sunday afternoon.

RCMP responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 814 and Highway 616 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said. The two people in the car were also taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.