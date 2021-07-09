EDMONTON -- Emergency crews are on scene in Strathcona County after a fatal crash involving an SUV and a semi-tractor northwest of Lamont.

According to RCMP, a semi-tractor was headed east and collided with an SUV headed west shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The man who occupied the SUV died on scene. The semi-tractor driver was not hurt.

Traffic is being diverted at Range Road 210 and Range Road 204.

RCMP asked motorists to avoid the area as the investigation is expected to take several hours.