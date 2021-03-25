EDMONTON -- Two Alberta men have been arrested after police said they discovered nine stolen vehicles in a "vehicle chop shop" on a rural property in La Corey, Alta., just north of Bonnyville.

In a news release, Mounties said they made the discovery last month while investigating a Ford F350 service truck that was stolen from Innisfree, Alta.

Officers tracked the truck down to the La Corey property, where it was being held by the two men.

According to police, a physical altercation took place which resulted in officers deploying their Taser.

The two men were then arrested without further incident.

The next day, RCMP executed a search warrant on the property, where they found the nine stolen vehicles along with other stolen property.

Police said they later located three more stolen vehicles, for a total of 12.

An estimated $246,000 in stolen property has been recovered by Mounties, as a result of their investigation.

Kyle Donovan Fletcher, 33, of Vegreville faces several charges:

Obstruction

Assault on Police

Attempt to disarm a Police Officer

Fail to comply with Release Order

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Mischief over $5,000

Dean Peter Gamache, 31, of La Corey also faces a list of charges:

Trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5000

Tampering with a vehicle identification number

Twelve counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Mischief over $5000

Fletcher and Gamache are still in police custody, and are scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court via CCTV April 6.