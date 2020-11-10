EDMONTON -- The Alberta government has expanded eligibility criteria for veterans’ licence plates to now include active and honourably discharged RCMP members.

The province says the change aligns its definition of who a veteran is with that used by the Royal Canadian Legion.

Members must have at least three years of active service or have been honourably discharged to be eligible.

"Recognizing members of the RCMP as veterans is a small action Alberta’s government can take to show our gratitude for their service," said Nate Glubish, minister of Service Alberta.

The Legion updated its definition of veteran in 2014 and the RCMP says its been seeking the change since 2015.

"We are proud to be able to provide them with this recognition," said Tammy Wheeler with the Legion.

The veteran's licence plate program was launched in 2005 to recognize and honour the service of Alberta veterans.

Plates can be issued to Alberta residents who are veterans or current members of the Canadian Forces, including the Reserve Forces, who meet the province's criteria.

More than 28,000 veterans' licence plates have been issued in Alberta, according to Service Alberta.