Mounties search for the owner of 'significant' amount of lost cash

Police in Leduc are looking for the rightful owner of a significant amount of cash, after it was turned in by a Good Samaritan.

Mounties say the Canadian currency was turned in on Thursday after it was found in a parking lot in the area of 50 Street and 54 Avenue in Leduc.

“The amount of cash and denominations is being withheld in an effort to return the money to the rightful owner,” said Const. Cheri-Lee Smith in a written release. “If the person who believes the money belongs to them can identify the specifics related to the found money, including the exact amount and denominations, they can attend the Leduc RCMP detachment."