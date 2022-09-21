Three dogs are dead after a fire at a home in northwest Edmonton.

Fire crews arrived around 7:00 p.m. to a house near 128 Avenue and 134 Street Wednesday after reports of a fire.

EFRS district chief, Michael Bundge, was on scene and he said an extra two crews were called in to help fight the blaze, which was called under control around 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said no one was inside at the time of the fire, but three dogs inside were killed.

A total of 24 firefighters were called to the fire, and Bundge said the team is always sad when there is any loss of life.

“We do our best. We always want to put life first, but in this case we were unable to save the pets’ lives,” Bundge said. “Deepest condolences to the family and members.

“They lost family members today.”