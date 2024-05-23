Murder charge laid in death of 15-year-old boy in north Edmonton

One person has been charged in the death of an Edmonton teen earlier this week.

Keith James Landry, 40, has been charged with second-degree murder in the boy's death.

Emergency crews were called to 137 Avenue and 84 Street at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of an injured youth.

Paramedics attempted to save the life of a 15-year-old boy found with serious, life-threatening injuries, but he died at the scene.

Landry was arrested shortly after the boy's death, and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Police believe Landry knew the boy.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Broden Radomske, a Grade 9 student from Lorne Akins Junior High, died on May 21, 2024.

Flags outside the board building were lowered on Wednesday for the student.