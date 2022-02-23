Murder charge laid in Wainwright break and enter death: RCMP
A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a woman was killed during a break and enter in Wainwright, Alta.
RCMP say officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a home near Wainwright Hospital just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police found a man assaulting a woman with a weapon. The man was arrested, and police began life-saving efforts on the victim.
50-year-old Nicole Amundson was transported to hospital, where she died of her injuries.
Alberta RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation.
Joseph Fabian Dube has been charged with first-degree murder. RCMP say Dube and Amundson knew each other, and were estranged.
Dube has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on Monday.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
breaking | Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
LIVE UPDATES | Latest on Russia-Ukraine crisis: Stocks slump, oil surges over Ukraine conflict
Ukraine's ambassador at the United Nations has told the Security Council that Russian President Vladimir Putin has 'declared war on Ukraine.' He also pressed his Russian counterpart to state that Russia will not shell and bomb Ukrainian cities.
World leaders respond: Trudeau calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'egregious attack'
World leaders have begun to respond as Russia moves military forces into Ukraine early Thursday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemning the action as an 'egregious attack.'
Ukraine hit by more cyberattacks, destructive malware
Ukraine's parliament and other government and banking websites were hit with another punishing wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks Wednesday, and cybersecurity researchers said unidentified attackers had also infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware.
Putin's moves against Ukraine 'not rational,' says Canada's former ambassador
Canada's former ambassador to Ukraine says that country should prepare for a 'full spectrum' of aggression from Russia and President Vladimir Putin amid growing fears of an all-out invasion.
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
'This is genius': Trump praises Putin's actions in Ukraine
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin announced it would recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states.
Extreme cold strikes central Canada, Manitoba seeing deaths amid frigid temperatures
As extreme cold weather warnings spread across parts of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Ontario, already deaths are following, with two people having been found out in the cold in Manitoba this week.
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
Calgary
-
breaking
breaking | Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
-
World leaders respond: Trudeau calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'egregious attack'
World leaders have begun to respond as Russia moves military forces into Ukraine early Thursday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemning the action as an 'egregious attack.'
-
Ukrainian Calgarians concerned for family as tensions rise and Alberta pledges $1 million to humanitarian aid
Alberta’s premier is committing $1 million to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to help with humanitarian aid for Ukrainian Citizens, as Russian troops appear poised to invade their country.
Saskatoon
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Saskatoon
A man was injured in a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon.
-
These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
-
Sask. babies will be screened for 4 more medical conditions
Newborn babies in Saskatchewan will be screened for four additional medical conditions, according to a news release from the province.
Regina
-
'We’re driving blind': lack of COVID-19 case reporting leading to issues according to advocate groups
Saskatchewan is the only province in the country not providing COVID-19 data to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
'Every little bit helps': Sask. food banks feeling the effects of rising inflation
Food banks across Saskatchewan are experiencing an increase in demand and a decrease in food donations, a pattern many are saying is likely linked to rising grocery prices.
-
Sask. residents with ties to the Ukraine following Russian situation closely
About one in 10 Saskatchewan residents have family ties to the Ukraine, many are following the situation with Russia closely.
Atlantic
-
'I truly believe that we are ready': N.S. to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21
The Nova Scotia government is moving up its timeline for easing public health restrictions. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, if the province continues to stay on its current course, all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be lifted on March 21.
-
P.E.I. to end COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced Wednesday that the province will scrap its COVID-19 vaccine passport system on Monday.
-
'It's my hope… that people will prepare themselves': Inquiry into N.S. mass shooting hints at what's to come
The inquiry tasked with examining Nova Scotia’s tragic mass murder in April 2020 gave hints today at what is ahead as the Mass Casualty Commission plans to continue public proceedings on Monday.
Toronto
-
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
-
Ontario woman paid below minimum wage for months reaches $16,000 settlement with former employer
An Ontario worker who was paid below minimum wage for six months has received more than $16,000 in a settlement with her former employer following an investigation into her case.
-
New security system to be tested at Toronto Pearson and here's how it works
A new security portal will be tested at Toronto Pearson International Airport that will be able to identify threats without the traveller needing to remove any clothing or empty their pockets.
Montreal
-
Teachers' federation demands transparency from Quebec on school air quality data
The FAE says the weekly averages of CO2 readings include instructional days, inclement weather breaks, lunch and recess times, and include one hour per day before and after students arrive, calling into question the accuracy of the data.
-
Masks no longer mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers
Face mask will no longer be mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers or a two-metre distance between people.
-
breaking
breaking | Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
Ottawa
-
breaking
breaking | Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
-
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
-
'Freedom Convoy' cost city of Ottawa $30 million: city manager
Ottawa's city manager says he anticipates the 'Freedom Convoy' protests about $30 million, and said the city will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.
Kitchener
-
Police called to WCDSB school to assist with 4-year-old student ‘in crisis’
A Waterloo region family is calling for the director of education at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board to resign after police were called to a school in November concerning their four-year-old child.
-
SIU investigating sudden death in Brantford
The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a sudden death in Brantford.
-
Potholes causing bumpy road conditions for Waterloo Region drivers
Pothole season appears to be in full swing, with many of them now scattered all over Waterloo Region roads.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay business survey finds labour shortage, community safety issues
Businesses in North Bay filling out a business retention and expansion survey said community safety remains the top concern.
-
Transit buses share anti-bullying messaging
Pink Shirt Day is an anti-bullying campaign observed on the last Wednesday of February.
-
Sault continues dispute with carpenters union
The carpenters union launched a grievance against the City of Sault Ste. Marie following an amendment to the Ontario Labour Relations Act that allowed municipalities to open tenders with non-affiliated companies.
Winnipeg
-
breaking
breaking | Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
-
'It has to start now': Southern Manitoba community leaders look to bridge pandemic divides
With anti-mandate blockades and protests seemingly coming to an end in Manitoba along with public health restrictions, some community leaders say it is time for Manitobans to come back together.
-
Family left with questions after woman found dead outside in The Pas
A northern Manitoba family is remembering a 31-year-old woman after she was found dead outside of a home in The Pas Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Cool B.C. grandfather eats nachos, survives 5 days lost at sea
A B.C. man who spent five-and-a-half days trapped on a raft on the Caribbean Sea never doubted that he would survive.
-
B.C. to begin offering free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests for residents 70 and older
B.C. residents - particularly those ages 70 and older - will soon have far greater access to at-home rapid tests for COVID-19 than they had earlier on in the pandemic.
-
B.C. doctor who calls COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'slavery' under scrutiny of college
A family doctor from a small B.C. community is being investigated by his professional college over “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory” social media posts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver Island
-
'Simply refusing necessary housing': Province considering legislation to help fix capital region's housing crisis
It’s being seen as a shot across the bow of local municipalities. The province says not enough housing is being approved and built to keep up with demand.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, though one was confirmed elsewhere in B.C.
-
Man, cat rescued after single-vehicle crash in Port Hardy
A man and his cat are safe after being rescued from a pickup truck that went into an estuary in Port Hardy Wednesday afternoon.