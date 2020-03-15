EDMONTON -- NAIT will be suspending all in-person classes starting Monday while the institution prepares to move courses online.

The suspension of in-person classes will last until Wednesday, with all classes starting back up on Thursday completely online, where possible.

Some shop and lab components of NAIT’s courses will still need to be delivered in person, with steps being taken to limit any risks.

Those steps include physical distancing, and additional attention being given to ensure labs, shops and tools are cleaned and kept safe.

NAIT joins the University of Alberta and MacEwan University in the decision to pause in-person classes for the rest of the winter semester, as the world braces for a global pandemic.