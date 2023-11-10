Names of Edmonton father, son homicide victims confirmed by sources

The victims of a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday are 41 year-old Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, sources tell CTV News Edmonton.

Uppal was known to police.

The pair died at a shopping complex in the south Edmonton neighbourhood Ellerslie.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Gunshots at 50 Street and Ellerslie Road were reported around noon. When police arrived, Uppal and his son were found in medical distress at the scene.

Flowers and a teddy bear lay at the scene early Friday morning.

Edmonton Police Service has not released any information about arrests or suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident or video of it is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato and Karyn Mulcahy