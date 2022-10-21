Natural gas leak caused fire at northeast Edmonton home: EFRS

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says a fire that broke out at an empty house in northeast Edmonton last week was caused by a gas leak.

EFRS received a call about an explosion around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 14.

The house at 128 Avenue and 67 Street was destroyed, and a neighbouring home belonging to John Vincent Deyro was damaged.

"I heard a big bang. I thought it was thunder, but then I woke up and saw in my window that there's debris scattering in front of our house," John Vincent Deyro told CTV News Edmonton on Oct. 14.

"Someone was screaming, 'Hey, get out of the house. Your house might be on fire, get out right now.'"

The Deyro’s home suffered damage to the attic and siding.

A damage estimate has not been released.