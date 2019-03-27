Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
NDP signs vandalized in central Edmonton
Several NDP election signs in the Edmonton-City Centre neighbourhood have been vandalized. (MATT MARSHALL/CTV EDMONTON)
Several NDP signs in the Edmonton-City Centre constituency have been vandalized.
Someone painted swastikas and crude language on a number of signs.
CTV News has confirmed that EPS has received a complaint and is investigating.