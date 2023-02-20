Nearly $600K raised for Stollery foundation in hockey tournament

The 12th annual Stollery Family Day Classic raised nearly $600,000 for the hospital's foundation.

Eighty-two teams competed at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre over Family Day long weekend and raised $587,941.

The hospital plans to use the money to refresh the pediatric oncology clinic play area.

"The money goes towards helping kids who have to stay at the hospital either when they're visiting for a day…or when they're staying between 12 and 29 days for cancer treatment," said Mike House, the foundation's CEO.

"The best thing about this tournament is that giving are giving back to kids. We're not just raising money, we're teaching kids about the value of building back our community."

One of the kids on the ice this long weekend knows very well the "top level, world class treatment" the Stollery offers.

Owen Rattray, 15, received chemotherapy after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, which is now in full remission.

"[It] wouldn't be possible without the Stollery and tournaments like these to raise money," he told CTV News.

"You just don't realize, when you're a kid, playing in this how much of an impact the tournament and the money has, but once you witness it first hand, it's pretty special."

The tournament has raised more than $3.5 million since it launched in 2011.