Edmonton police are investigating vandalism sprees in late June and early July that damaged vehicles and homes in several west end neighbourhoods.

Police believe approximately 50 residents were impacted in the neighbourhoods of Grovener, Westmount, Woodcroft, Meadowlark Park, Jasper Park, Parkview, Inglewood, Sherbrooke and North Glenora on June 27 and July 4 overnight.

The vandal, or vandals, used rock slabs to break windows in vehicles and residences, police said. Investigators are searching for a white SUV/crossover vehicle seen in the area both nights.

“The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, hence, we have no idea at this time what would have compelled someone to undertake such needless acts of destruction,” Det. Nigel Phillips said. “There are a lot of very upset residents out there right now, who are now on the phone with their respective insurance companies.”

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-8477.