EDMONTON -- A neighbour says she saw multiple children taken by police on Friday from a home in Wetaskiwin that has since been surrounded by police officers and crime scene tape.

A 34-year-old man’s death in the town on Friday has been classified a homicide.

On Monday, as RCMP officers remained vigilant at the front and rear of the Wetaskiwin address, a neighbour told CTV News Edmonton she witnessed multiple children being escorted out less than two hours after hearing a loud bang in the area Friday evening.

Kayla Buffalo said she initially believed an electricity transformer had blown.

Then she had a second thought.

“I was like, 'Is that a gunshot?' And my spouse was like, ‘I think it was,” Buffalo said.

Her reaction was simply, “Oh my God.”

That was just after 10 p.m. Friday. Within moments, she says, RCMP officers and two ambulances arrived at the home next door.

“All of a sudden their lights went off … and they were whipping out their yellow tape,” the neighbour recalled.

“I was like, ‘I think someone died.’”

Within a few hours, Buffalo says she saw multiple children escorted from the home, crying and carrying belongings.

“They were kids. It was sad to hear them cry and I just knew it wasn’t good.”

She’s concerned, just as others on social media are, the children may have witnessed what sounded like a fatal shooting.

Buffalo says she didn’t really know her neighbours, and she’s still trying to get over the shock.

“It’s sad. I can’t believe that… It feels like no place is safe.”

An online fundraiser has called the victim a father of four, however, the victim’s identity has not been publicly released.

RCMP say they are no updates on their investigation.