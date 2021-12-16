New Edmonton Elks season set to open June 11 in B.C.

The Canadian Football League has released its schedule for next season, with the Edmonton Elks set to open on the road in Vancouver on the night of June 11.

The team is looking to bounce back from a disappointing year where the team recorded only three wins in 14 games and missed the playoffs after finishing fifth in the CFL’s West Division.

The Elks are without a head coach, general manager and team president after all three were fired following last season.

Whoever leads the Elks next season will open preseason competition on May 27 in Winnipeg before wrapping up the exhibition season with a home game against the Calgary Stampeders on June 3.

The league will resume its 18-game regular season this year after a shortened schedule last year due to COVID-19.

The Elks home opener is set for June 18 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Here’s the team’s 2022 regular season schedule in full (all times MT):