Edmonton’s first facility specializing in neuro and spinal paralysis recovery held its grand opening on Wednesday.

The ReYu Paralysis Recovery Centre first opened in 2017 but quickly needed a larger space to host the many patients who sought its specialized service.

The centre offers physical rehabilitation therapy to those with mobility issues stemming from a neurological injury, a kind of therapy not currently covered by Canada’s public health care system and few benefit plans.

“ReYu has just been a game changer for us,” described Chrissy McGale, the mother of 19-month-old Frankie, who has cerebral palsy.

“We weren't really getting a lot of options and treatment in the public health care system,” she recalled, describing how the family spent more than $4,000 on a trip to New York last summer in a bid to find more help.

“I loved the Canadian health care system until I had a special needs kid, and kind of at this point it's you get what you pay for.”

The centre’s lead neuro exercise specialist told CTV News the McGales’ story is not uncommon.

“Financials are tight for most of our families that come here because once you have a disability, people don't realize the cost of living just goes up,” Nancy Morrow said.

Morrow believes Canada lags behind other countries when it comes to offering neuro and spinal rehabilitation.

Her hope is that ReYu leads the federal government to reconsider what kind of coverage it offers.

For McGale, whose son can now hold his own head up and lock his legs, the progress is undeniable.

“You can't argue with those results.”

The new space, located in west Edmonton at 17716 107 Avenue, boasts 5,300 square feet, a kids corner, and neuro-recovery equipment unique to Edmonton.

With files from Regan Hasegawa