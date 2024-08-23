New Head Start location is organization's 'first custom-fit learning facility specifically for kids'

A new ABC Head Start Society location opened in Mill Woods Town Centre Mall Friday.

Head Start is an early learning charity program that provides family support and educational programming to families in need.

The new Mill Woods location will serve as a hub for the organization's programs and services.

"Everything that was thought about as the space came together was thinking about it from the perspectives of the children, the diverse needs of the children that we support, many of whom are neurodivergent feedback thinkers," said Erin Gobolos, the interim executive director of the ABC Head Start Society.

"They made very specific learning environments to make them feel safe and supported ... this is our first custom-fit space for children."

The facility has around 5,600 square feet of space, with three classrooms and spaces for parenting and family programming and assessments.

"Having access to the mall is great, so many families use the mall as a gathering place, so it allows us to really help tell the story about what we do and how we can support the community," Gobolos said.

The organization expects around 100 kids will be using the facility this year.

The new facility is also one of only two long-term lease spaces for the organization, which will help "ensure that we can provide stable and ongoing support," according to Gobolos.

ABC Head Start Society programs are free of charge and the organization accepts donations through its website.

A public grand opening for the facility will take place tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., giving families an opportunity to tour the facility, meet staff and learn about programs.