New photos released in 2023 homicide investigation

    On Jan. 26, 2024, police released photos of a person they believe to be involved in the 2023 death of Gabriel Dumont. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) On Jan. 26, 2024, police released photos of a person they believe to be involved in the 2023 death of Gabriel Dumont. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
    Edmonton police have released new images of a person of interest in hopes of solving the homicide of Gabriel Dumont last year.

    The body of Dumont, 35, was found by police in the lobby of an apartment building at 97 Street and 109 Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on April 8 after they were called about a critically injured man.

    An autopsy conducted a few days later found Dumont died of a gunshot wound and his death was a homicide.

    On Friday, police released images of a male suspect who was captured by a security camera in the area.

    Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

