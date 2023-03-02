New rail overpass at Highway 60 a 'significant economic lift' to Acheson businesses

The Alberta government will spend $60 million to build a rail bridge over Highway 60 in the industrial area of Acheson, Alta., just west of Edmonton.

The transportation minister made the announcement Thursday morning, to the delight of local business leaders and politicians who have been asking for the investment for years.

"That's just a pure coincidence. We don't match up all the money to the highway numbers," Devin Dreeshen said with a smile.

"I know that many businesses and residents here have been waiting a long time for this announcement. And this time there's actually dollar signs attached to it."

The current at-grade crossing is in between Highways 16 and 16A and is a "significant trade corridor," Dreeshen said.

The money is part of a new $23 billion capital budget released by the UCP government on Tuesday.

"It'll make us highly more efficient in terms of transportation costs, moving costs, shipping internationally, shipping regionally. It's a significant economic lift," said Wes Wall, co-founder of Genics Inc., a chemical manufacturer in Acheson.

"I think we will become the [business] park of choice, because we are on the outside of the Anthony Henday, great Highway 60 corridor to the international airport, and now it’s a free flow of traffic."

The Acheson Business Association has been lobbying for the overpass for roughly 20 years. Parkland County has also been asking Alberta to get it built.

The project includes twinning a four-kilometre stretch of Highway 60, where train backups are made worse by the road being just a single lane in each direction.

“We have been advocating hard for twinning and rail grade separation for Highway 60, and we are pleased to see this commitment from the Government of Alberta," said Parkland County Mayor Allan Gamble.

"Acheson is not only the beating, industrial heart of Parkland County, it is one of the largest industrial areas in Western Canada.”

Dreeshen said the province will soon issue a request for proposals from construction companies and Alberta's website estimates its completion in 2027.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk