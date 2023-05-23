New river valley park to open in northeast Edmonton this summer

The city has acquired 190 acres of parkland to open a new park along the North Saskatchewan River in northeast Edmonton.

The outdoor space, previously known as Our Lady Queen of Peace Ranch North and located at 17 Street and 153 Avenue NE, is scheduled to open in August, city officials said on Tuesday.

The Northeast River Valley Park includes a large event centre for weddings and gatherings, trail connections, barn bridges, an ornamental lake, a playground and public washrooms.

The mayor was in "absolute awe" when visited the area as the city explored the land acquisition, and said his vision is a place similar to Hawrelak and Rundle Park.

"We're so proud it is growing in the northeast part of the city," Amarjeet Sohi said. "This part of Edmonton has lacked amenities."

Area Coun. Aaron Paquette called the park "really, really impressive."

"I couldn't help but notice all the birds in the background," Paquette said. "To me that really speaks to the values that we share as Edmontonians. We live in this space but we also share this space with all our relations. This park really gives that feeling, that strong feeling we are all here together."

The cost is confidential and will be revealed when all negotiations are done, Sohi said.

The new space is bigger than Hawrelak Park, measured at 168 acres, and is equivalent to 150 football fields, according to the city.

A new name will be chosen after public engagement. For more information on the process, click here.