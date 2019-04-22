

A house in a mobile home park was destroyed by fire overnight in New Sarepta, southeast of Edmonton.

Two men were inside the home in the New Sarepta Mobile Home Park when the fire broke out around 2:30 am Monday morning. Both were taken to hospital, one with a dislocated shoulder and the second with serious burns.

Two of the surrounding homes were also damaged.

Carrie McNeil and her family live next door and had to evacuate their home.

“I’m very thankful that we got out,” McNeil said. “My two-year-old is a little shook up, she keeps saying that her face was burnt and she was nowhere near the fire.”

Fire crews say it will take a number of days to determine the cause of the fire.

