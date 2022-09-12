New Strathcona County shelter to help rehome abandoned cats
A new cat shelter will open in Strathcona County for one year as part of a pilot program to address the number of abandoned felines in the community.
On Oct.1, the Greater Edmonton Animal Rescue Society (GEARS) will open and operate a cat-specific shelter at the County's western edge, on 2157 87 Ave. It will be called Sheltered Paws.
The county will spend $100,000 to support GEARS' start-up costs, including purchasing equipment, for the new facility focused on serving cats in distress and those that have been abandoned.
Officials hope it will help aid efforts to return lost cats to their original owners or permanently rehome them.
"GEARS brings knowledge and experience to this project," said Rod Frank, Strathcona County mayor, in a statement Monday.
"They'll care for cats in distress and provide us with the insight we need to make informed decisions for our community," Frank added.
According to the county, the pilot initiative was launched after residents informed officials about the county's ongoing issues of abandoned cats.
Non-profit animal rescue organizations were invited to submit applications to run the trial shelter, with the county selecting GEARS as the project partner.
Liz Pankhurst, GEARS president and cat shelter director, said the organization is excited to help Strathcona County and better enable responsible cat ownership.
"At GEARS, we're motivated by compassion," Pankhurst added. "We're here to care for cats and support community members."
In Strathcona County, cat owners do not need to register their beloved pets. City of Edmonton bylaws require all cats and dogs over six months of age, including indoor pets, to be licensed annually.
During the one-year trial, GEARS will gather data for Strathcona County about their day-to-day operations to inform future decisions on the feasibility and need for a permanent cat shelter.
The county and GEARS will host an information session on Sept. 29 to inform residents about the shelter operations, volunteer opportunities, cat fostering options, and the long-term ambitions of the project.
For more information, visit the county's website.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Suspect in Ontario shooting rampage that left Toronto officer dead killed by police
The suspect in a GTA shooting rampage that left two people dead -- including a Toronto police officer -- has been fatally shot, Hamilton police say.
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
As Charles becomes King, here's our Royal Family's new order of succession
With Charles becoming King, his sons and grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy. CTVNews.ca has illustrated the new order of succession.
Canadians who will be at the Queen's funeral: what we know so far
Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in London as Britain mourns the passing of its longest-reigning monarch. Along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister, Ralph Goodale will be one of three 'official mourners' from Canada. He said his office is working with others to determine how many more Canadians can attend.
John Lennon's killer denied parole again, for 12th time
The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 12th time, New York corrections officials said Monday
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs
Ukrainian troops retook a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border in some places, and claimed to have captured many Russian soldiers as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.
Trudeau on the attack against Poilievre's 'irresponsible' politics
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's policies on the economy and attacks on Canadian institutions are reckless and irresponsible.
New Conservative leader Poilievre drops in on Quebec caucus before meeting with MPs, senators
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre visited members of the party's Quebec caucus Monday after nearly sweeping the province in a landslide victory over its former premier, Jean Charest.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain in northeast Calgary
One person was killed after being hit by a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Monday.
-
Composting confusion: Grocery store chain asks why it can't give out its bags
As a Calgary grocery store chain is calling on the federal government to change its opinion of its compostable shopping bags, the agency in charge of policies on the reduction of single-use plastics in Canada suggest they aren't safe for the environment.
-
Canada goose adopts flock of kayakers for entire 7-hour Columbia River paddle
A Canadian goose floated alongside a group of kayakers and paddle boarders for their entire 32-kilometre trek on B.C.'s Columbia River.
Saskatoon
-
Latest Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater data shows 4th highest levels of pandemic
The latest data based on samples of Saskatoon's wastewater show COVID-19 is on the rise in the city.
-
U.S. court appearance postponed for Saskatoon woman accused of faking death
A scheduled U.S. court appearance for a Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death has been postponed.
-
Saskatoon massage therapist charged for alleged sexual assault incidents spanning a 25-year period
A Saskatoon massage therapist is facing additional sexual assault charges.
Regina
-
Woman sexually assaulted while running in Wascana Park: Regina police
A 19-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault, by choking, suffocating or strangling after a 33-year-old woman was attacked Friday evening while running in Wascana Park, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Dillon Whitehawk stands trial for first-degree murder of Keesha Bitternose
A man convicted of two separate murders earlier this year is back on trial for a third first-degree murder charge.
-
More than a dozen vehicles involved in large crash near Morse: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP revealed in its weekly report that a large string of collisions occurred on Highway #1 near Morse on Sept. 5.
Atlantic
-
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has heard from a former Mountie who says he became so frustrated trying to get the RCMP to adopt a new public alerting system that he quit the police force.
-
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Suspect in Ontario shooting rampage that left Toronto officer dead killed by police
The suspect in a GTA shooting rampage that left two people dead -- including a Toronto police officer -- has been fatally shot, Hamilton police say.
-
TIMELINE
TIMELINE | What we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect
Here is a timeline of what we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect.
-
'Mob mentality:' Hundreds stranded for hours after pedestrian struck on GO train tracks
A fun evening at the Rolling Loud concert turned into an almost four-hour long nightmare for London, Ont. resident Grace Stride after she got stuck in a hot, cramped GO Train following a fatal collision on the tracks west of Exhibition Station.
Montreal
-
Three charged in Quebec City after dozens of sled dogs allegedly found gassed, frozen, and hanging
Quebec provincial police say three people are facing animal cruelty charges in Quebec City in connection with the alleged discovery adult dogs and puppies gassed, frozen to death in freezers, and hanging at a sled dog company.
-
Legault, PQ leader say new Habs captain Suzuki should learn French
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon wasted no time in suggesting that new Habs captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French to better connect with the Canadiens' fan base.
-
Quebec election: Federal minister says Legault dividing Quebecers on immigration
Federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has waded into the Quebec election campaign, saying it's time for Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault to stop dividing Quebecers into 'us and them.'
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | Up to 75 mm of rain possible in Ottawa starting Tuesday
A rainfall warning is in effect for Ottawa with meteorologists forecasting as much as 75 mm of rain starting Tuesday.
-
Some Ottawa residents conflicted over Queen's legacy
As thousands line Scottish streets, mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many others say the death of the monarch brings complicated reflections around her legacy and her role in British colonialism.
-
Murder charge laid in Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Nepean woman.
Kitchener
-
Dispute over proposed development near Caledonia and Six Nations returns to court
The legal saga around a two-year occupation of a proposed development site by a group of Indigenous people returned to an Ontario court on Monday with another attempt to remove the protesters.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Suspect in Ontario shooting rampage that left Toronto officer dead killed by police
The suspect in a GTA shooting rampage that left two people dead -- including a Toronto police officer -- has been fatally shot, Hamilton police say.
-
COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron now available in Ontario
Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are now available for vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and older, with roll out to the rest of the population starting Sept. 26.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern researcher promotes better ways to help people quit smoking
A habit that is the top cause of preventable premature death in Canada is more common in northern Ontario than in the rest of the province, says researcher Dr. Patricia Smith.
-
Key facts ahead of vote on LU's plan to pay creditors, emerge from insolvency
On Wednesday, Laurentian University's creditors will vote on a plan to settle those debts and allow the school to emerge from insolvency. Ahead of the meeting, here is some background and more details of how the process works.
-
Flour Mill flasher charged with nudity: Sudbury police
A man accused of exposing himself to people in the Flour Mill area is in custody and is facing several charges, Sudbury police say.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Winnipeg police lay more charges against football coach after former student comes forward
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has laid additional charges against a high school football coach previously charged with sexual assault.
-
Victim of fatal crash not discovered until morning after: RCMP
A 30-year-old man killed in a single vehicle crash in Pinawa, Man. Saturday night was not found until the morning after.
-
'I was quite fortunate': Winnipeg man warning others in his neighbourhood after being stalked by coyotes
A Winnipeg man is sharing his story of a close encounter with a group of coyotes last week.
Vancouver
-
Family's dog delivers 9 puppies during 'crazy' drive home on B.C. highway
A B.C. woman stuck in traffic got an apt but unexpected Labour Day surprise when her dog delivered nine puppies in the backseat of her pickup truck.
-
Man posed as reflexologist, rubbed women's feet in B.C.'s Okanagan: RCMP
Mounties are trying to identify a man who posed as reflexologist and rubbed two women's feet during "separate and unusual interactions" in B.C.'s Okanagan.
-
BC Lions coach says he was racially profiled by Mounties
A coach for the BC Lions says he was pulled over by police for "zero reason," accusing the Mounties of racial profiling.
Vancouver Island
-
IIO clears Saanich police after man seriously injured during standoff
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Saanich police of wrongdoing after a man was seriously injured during a police-related incident earlier this summer. On July 7, Saanich police were involved in a tense standoff with a man on Cook Street near Oakmount Road. Police could be heard trying to negotiate with the man, who was standing at the scene of a crash behind a heavily damaged four-door sedan.
-
'The rat population is increasing': Rodents a growing problem on southern Vancouver Island, says pest control expert
Rats are a growing concern on southern Vancouver Island, where their numbers are increasing and residents are reporting damage to their homes and vehicles. With inflation driving up the cost of food, a lot of people are planting gardens and that is a veggie buffet for rats, according to one pest control expert.
-
B.C. failing on promise to transform old-growth logging, environmentalists say
Two years after pledging to take a new approach to the management of old-growth forests, the B.C. government is failing to make the grade, environmental groups say. The province promised to act on 14 recommendations in an independent old-growth strategic review to protect the most at-risk big tree ecosystems while transforming forestry over a three-year period.