EDMONTON -- A new gaming store opened in Edmonton on Saturday, and hopes to offer customers a new experience.

The Clumsy Dragon Tabletop Guild is not your typical game store. It offers in-house production of tabletop gaming products.

A variety of arcade games and traditional tabletop games are on hand for gamers.

The store hopes to create a spot for gamers to connect with one another.

“We wanted something where everyone feels free to play whatever kinds of games they want and learn new ones, and just make friends, and not be in their own little groups any more.

The store says it's currently still building its game stock up due to some back-orders due to COVID-19.